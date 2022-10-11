LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Money, time, even fear are some of the reasons women give for not getting mammograms. It’s one of the most effective ways to find early signs of breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Nevada Family Health Center near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Vegas Drive wants to remind women about its Mammovan which makes getting screened easy and free for some women.

Screening is usually for women 40 and older but younger women can get the screening with a referral.

The Mammovan will be at multiple locations around the Las Vegas valley during the month.

You can check out a calendar to see when the Mammogram will be in your neighborhood at this link. You can also click here to get more information on donating to the Mammovan.