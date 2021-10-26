Mammovan delivers services for underserved communities in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Today, survivors gathered to tour the Mammovan, a mobile mammography unit that travels to underserved areas of Nevada. The Mammovan, operated by Nevada Health Centers, provides services to women in isolated areas and those who are uninsured and may not otherwise get a mammogram.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak was there for the tour, and he said the pandemic forced too many women to skip the annual screening.

“We need to get people back in the routine where they go and get their mammogram done on an annual basis so that they know that they’re protected,” Sisolak said.

The Mammovan is scheduled to stop at La Bonita Supermarkets at 2203 Civic Center Drive in North Las Vegas on Wednesday and Thursday, and then at NV Childhood Cancer Foundation at 3711 E. Sunset Road on Friday. For more about scheduled stops and times, see the calendars for October and November.