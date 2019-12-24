Mammoth ski area ready after more than 15 inches of snowfall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just in time for the holiday, Mammoth ski area got more than 10 inches of fresh snow on the ground Monday. All lifts and runs are already open. The Eastern Sierra is off to an excellent start to the season.

Tuesday morning, the ski resort reported another 5″ of snowfall which brings them to a storm total of 15-17″ in the last two days.

The sky cleared just in time for the holiday. There are heaps of fresh turns available and the backside may open so visitors can take advantage of some untracked lines on the Hemlocks or by lapping Chair 14.

Check the official Mammoth Mountain website for resort updates.