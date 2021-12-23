Mammoth Mountain brings 2 feet of snow, more expected this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– More than two feet of snow-covered Mammoth Mountain on Thursday afternoon and counting.

So far, they have picked up 21-27 inches of new snow, with more continuing to come down.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Mammoth Lakes in effect until Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. The forecast is for heavy snow accumulations of 5 to 7 feet above 7,000 feet. Sierra ridge winds could exceed 110 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the lower elevations. For Monday and Tuesday, an additional 8 to 16 inches are possible.

Courtesy of MMSA, Christian Pondella

Travel is expected to be very difficult in whiteout conditions with possible road closures during this period.

So far this season, the main lodge received over 130 inches of snow.

Those traveling to Mammoth Lakes this weekend are advised to visit the Caltrans QuickMap site to check for current road and snow conditions.

Mammoth Lakes is about 300 miles west of Las Vegas.