Mally Mall may be negotiating deal in sex trafficking case, sources say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jamal Rashid, also known as Mally Mall, may soon be in federal court.

Sources tell the I-Team the hip hop producer is negotiating with federal prosecutors in a sex trafficking case.

A plea deal may be on the table. The I-Team reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s office. A spokeswoman said she could not confirm or deny any information.

The I-Team’s George Knapp first broke the story about an investigation into Metro’s vice cop unit in 2016. One target of federal investigators was former vice detective Christopher Baughman. The issue: whether the vice unit was working with Jamal Rashid, accepting cash and sexual favors in exchange for arresting his competitors in the lucrative but illicit sex trafficking industry in Las Vegas.

Earlier this year, the I-Team reported on a civil lawsuit filed against the state of Nevada and state lawmakers. In that lawsuit, Angela Williams said she agreed to work as an escort for Rashid, which she claimed led to her vicitimization in the sex trade.

The I-Team reached out to Rashid’s publicist and attorney. They have not yet provided formal statements.