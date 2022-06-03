LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Mohave Valley, Arizona, south of Laughlin.

Detectives from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the apparent homicide that occurred Thursday at a residence in the 2400 block of E. Palo Verde Drive.

At around 5:30 p.m., detectives received calls that two men had been shot. Police said 47-year-old Bullhead City resident Aaron Brenes Flores was dead and the second man, whose identity hasn’t been released, was transported to a Las Vegas hospital with critical injuries.

The owner of the residence where the shooting occurred was detained and interviewed by the detectives. According to the Mojave County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a physical fight occurred on the property which involved the homeowner, Flores, and two other adult males.

During the fight, the homeowner entered his home and the three males followed, which is when the shooting occurred.

This is an ongoing investigation.