LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This is a special day if you’re a pastrami lover. Thursday is National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day.

There’s no better way to mark the day than visiting Saginaw’s Delicatessen inside the new Circa resort in downtown Las Vegas.

If you’d like to make your own sandwich, owner Paul Saginaw gives a demonstration on how to make the perfect pastrami sandwich. You’ll even get a little history on pastrami.