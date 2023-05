LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mint julep is a bourbon cocktail and best known as the signature drink of the Kentucky Derby which takes place Saturday, May 6. It has been the official drink of the derby since the 1930s.

It’s a mixture of bourbon, sugar, and mint leaves, and Tony Abou-Ganim, author of The Modern Mixologist, stopped by the 8 News Now studios to show how to create the drink at home.