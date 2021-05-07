Making the most of Mother’s Day and finding that special gift

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s Mother’s Day weekend which means thousands of moms around Southern Nevada should be getting some extra attention on Sunday.

According to the National Retail Federation, the average consumer will will around $220 on all of their moms in their life. While gifts like jewelry and electronics are popular this year, there are all kinds of gifts in all price ranges sure to bring a smile to a mother’s face.

Reporter Hector Mejia stopped by some local businesses at Tivoli Village Friday morning and found cake pops, bubble bath, beautiful candles, slippers, clothing and home decorations.

“It’s all about relaxation and catering to mom,” said Dristyn Cristalli, the owner of d’annata.

Cristalli said it’s easy to find a nice gift to fit anyone’s budget.