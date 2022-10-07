LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If highway traffic from metropolitan Las Vegas to Arizona or California seems a bit more congested Friday, it could be because folks are driving to purchase Mega Millions tickets.

The jackpot for Friday’s drawing is $410 million, according to MegaMillions.com. It’s the third time this year the jackpot has surpassed $400 million, according to the site.

The jackpot grew after no ticket on Tuesday night matched all six numbers drawn — white balls 15, 18, 25, 33 and 38, plus the gold Mega ball 25.

If you’re out buying for Friday’s Mega drawing, you might want to pick up some tickets for Saturday’s Powerball. That jackpot is $292 million.

Nevada is one of but a few states that does not offer lottery games. When jackpots start creeping toward nearly $500 million, then folks in Southern Nevada often drive to neighboring states to make their purchases.

In addition to Nevada, Utah, Alabama, Alaska and Hawaii don’t offer the big-jackpot lottery games.

In July, one ticket for a Mega jackpot of nearly $1.4 billion was sold in Illinois.

The chance of a single ticket hitting all six numbers in either game is slim — it’s 1 in about 302 million for Mega and 1 in 292 million for Powerball — but at $2 a ticket, consider it’s a cheap way to dream big.