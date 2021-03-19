Making a comeback: Visitors flock to Las Vegas for spring break, March Madness

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is returning as a top destination this month. With March Madness, spring break and more people vaccinated — Las Vegas is making a comeback.

Visitors 8 News Now spoke with say Las Vegas is the place to be now, with recent increased capacity and top safety protocols in place.

“I’m it’s only our second day in town, so we’ve hit up all of the shops because we have our daughter with us,” said visitor Jamie Coburn. “And we came because it’s Vegas, everybody needs to come to Vegas.

Las Vegas is open and visitors are ready to have some fun, safely.

With nightclubs, pools, restaurants and shows reopening, visitors are taking advantage.

“I’m a first responder. I’m a nurse. This is my first opportunity to take a break,” said visitor Citashe Givens. “And why not Las Vegas? I’ve never been.”

“So, coming here because it was opening up was a huge draw for us because we want everything to open,” Coburn said. “We were tired of everything being shut down.”

People are also arriving this weekend for the start of the NCAA Tournament.

Over at the Westgate Sportsbook, Jay Kornegay says this is the most guests he has seen at there in months.

“We have a terrific crowd, and in fact this is the biggest crowd that we’ve seen since we reopened back in June,” Kornegay said. “It’s even a bigger crowd than the Super Bowl.”

With March Madness being an event that really captures the attention of the whole country, Kornegay says he’s noticing people are more comfortable go out.

“We’ve seen a spike over the last few weeks and I’m not sure if it’s about spring break or if it’s the other factors that we’re seeing across the country,” Kornegay said.

Friday and Saturday, March Madness is all day long, from 9 a.m. until about 9 p.m. There are 16 games Friday and Saturday, followed by eight on Sunday and Monday.