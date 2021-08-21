Makeup artist waiting for business to return after brief surge in early summer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pandemic has hit a lot of business owners hard, but many thought this summer would have been a way to make up for losses.

Now, some are bracing for the worst again.

Makeup artist Justine Hill thought business would be booming again, and it was — briefly.

But with mask mandates back, she says fewer people are wanting to get their makeup done.

She’s describing the situation as the rise before the fall.

Hall is self-employed. She gives every client her all.

“It makes me happy,” she said. “I don’t feel like I am working.

When she started her business — Moon Lit Beauty — she was booked all the time. Then the pandemic hit. And the calls stopped.

“I have two kids. I am a single mom. So that was really scary,” Hill says.

“So, I was like, I am not going to feed my kids much longer,” she says.

She’s only getting a handful of clients a month now.

“As a single mom paying all the bills, having $3,000 of bills worth a month, and my income went to $900,” Hill says.

Hill says she had some relief in the beginning of summer when the mask mandates were lifted. Life started to seem somewhat normal again.

“In the month of July, I did like 40,” she says.

But that lasted only a few weeks. Now that the masks are back because of the growing concern over the Delta variant, business is falling again.

“I noticed a lot of people asking me for my prices in June or July, and now it’s silent. I have my YELP account, Instagram, I had people asking questions … and now it’s radio silence.”

Though there are fewer clients, she says seeing a client happy gives her the satisfaction she needs.

She also says last year taught her to be prepared for the worst.

So as she takes in these few clients, she is making sure to save money whenever she can.