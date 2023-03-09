LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spring break is next week and if you’re looking for something to keep the kids entertained, you might want to consider magic.

Comic magician Adam London does a family-friendly Laughternoon show at The Orleans inside the Venue. He stopped by 8 News Now to perform some of his magic tricks and even share some secrets.

London said the show is interactive with the audience and involves a lot of comedy. The show is celebrating its 10th year.

Showtimes are Thursday through Sunday at 4 p.m. Mondays will be added starting March 20. The show is one hour long. You can find tickets at this link. Be sure to use the code “Duck10” to get the $10 tickets.