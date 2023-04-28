LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s expected 2,500 people will take part in this year’s Walk for Wishes with the goal of raising $500,000 to help make the wishes of more than 250 southern Nevada children come true.

Registration for the walk is still open.

The fundraiser, which is celebrating its 21st year, raises money for Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada. It takes place at Town Square on Saturday, April 29, which is World Wish Day. Local businesses are encouraged to participate in the Wish Across the Valley campaign.

“We are expecting a great crowd of supporters this year who will not only have an incredible day, their fundraising efforts will help make wishes come true for kids right here in Southern Nevada,” said Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada’s president & CEO, Scott Rosenzweig.

The walk will feature Touch-a-Truck, face painting, a petting zoo, characters, games, food trucks, and a performance by Broadway in the Hood.