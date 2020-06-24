Make-A-Wish surprises teen with new saxophone, private concert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jon, a 15-year-old with a congenital heart disease, is happiest when he’s playing the saxophone and writing music, and he recently got a big surprise in the form of a new sax and a private concert in his backyard.

Through Make-A-Wish, the teen-ager and his family listened to music legends Santa Fe and the Fat City Horns as they belted out tunes.

Jon has endured three open-heart surgeries. “With the help, love and support of his parents and older sister, his positivity shines through with every note he plays,” Make-A-Wish officials said.

Right now, Jon is learning to play “Careless Whisper” for his sister, and he is creating an original piece for his parents.

“This is a day I’m sure we’ll never forget,” Jon’s dad said. “Just to see the surprise on his face getting his saxophone was amazing.”

The Make-A-Wish foundation continues to arrange surprises through the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said there are more wishes waiting to be granted than ever before.