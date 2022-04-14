LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada will celebrate its 20th annual Walk for Wishes fundraiser at Town Square April 23.

The annual fundraiser celebrates thousands of wishes that have already been granted while raising funds for future wishes. The event is expected to host 2,500 participants with the goal of raising $400,000 for more than 250 children in southern Nevada.

The ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. with the 5k walk starting at 8:30 a.m.

Magician and illusionist Criss Angel will attend the event as a special guest. Angel has been nationally recognized for granting 49 wishes, and became a wish dad when his son was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015.

Town Square Las Vegas is located at 6605 Las Vegas Blvd.