LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Make-a-Wish Southern Nevada is teaming up with the Vegas Golden Knights and Allegiant Air to grant the wish of an 8-year-old girl who was born with cystic fibrosis.

Annabelle Hanson, 8, became an avid fan of the Vegas Golden Knights after she started playing hockey in her hometown of Janesville, California. She has her sights set on one day becoming a forward.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic breathing disorder that requires daily treatment. The disorder damages the lungs, digestive tract and other organs.

Make-a-Wish Southern Nevada has partnered with the Vegas Golden Knights to create a special weekend for Annabelle and her family.

The incredible weekend includes having lunch with the team, pulling the siren at the game, attending the game as a special guest and getting to meet her favorite player, Mark Stone.

Annabelle’s wish marks the 2000th wish granted by Allegiant Air. The airline has provided free air travel to wish kids and their families from around the country and made sure they make it to their wish destinations.