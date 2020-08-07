Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, Findlay Automotive Group partner to grant car makeover wish to local teen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A nineteen-year-old Las Vegas teen, Steven, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at the age of four. Thanks to Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada and Findlay Automotive Group and Findlay Customs, Steven will soon learn his wish has come true.

With the love and support of his mom, stepdad and sister, Steven must follow a daily regimen of vitamin supplements, lung treatments and a specially-timed diet that allows for proper digestion – a stringent regimen he will need to follow the rest of his life.

On Friday, Aug. 7, at 10:40 a.m. he will get his wish, a make-over of his beloved 1988 Chevy Blazer.

Thanks to Findlay Automotive and its Customs group, Steven’s Blazer has a slick new paint job, new wheels, LED lighting, updated upholstery, and more.

Check back for an update on this story with video and photos captured from this exciting moment.

Steven’s Wish Reveal will follow all social-distancing protocols, including mandatory masks.