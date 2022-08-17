LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday, Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada teamed up with Subaru of Las Vegas to grant the wish of 13-year-old Colin.

Colin was diagnosed with a severe nervous system disorder as a newborn and is currently wheelchair-bound. Colin does not let his illness hold him back from doing the things he loves, like camping and exploring the outdoors.

That’s why, for his wish, Colin wanted an all-terrain wheelchair in order to make those activities a little easier for him. Make-A-Wish and Subaru gave Colin that wheelchair on Monday when he and his family arrived at the dealership. Colin was surrounded by his family and cheering supporters while his wish was granted.

“Our biggest thing with Colin is always trying to keep his world as normal as possible,” said Kari Jolly, Colin’s mom. “This whole thing is amazing, and we thank Make-A-Wish and Subaru so much for everything they’ve done for us.”

The new wheelchair is going to make it easier for the family to explore new places and go camping off-the-beaten-path. Colin’s wish will help with many of those adventures and enable him to join his parents more often on hikes.

“Wishes could not be possible without the tremendous help from our community, and Colin’s wish is the perfect example of that,” said Scott Rosenzweig, President and CEO, Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada. “Subaru of Las Vegas went above and beyond for Colin, and we are so thankful to have their team on our side. Subaru of Las Vegas has granted several wishes over the years for children all over Southern Nevada.”

“The great outdoors is meant for everyone, regardless of their physical condition, and for someone like Colin, this is something we know is going to help change his life for the better. Best of all, it will allow him to join his family to enjoy the great outdoors,” said Burton Hughes, general manager at Subaru of Las Vegas.

For more information about Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada, please visit their website.