Make-A-Wish postpones 70% of wishes for Nevada children due to coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada reports it has had to postpone 70% of the wishes it granted for Nevada children because most of those wishes involve travel.

Around 20 children are currently impacted by the postponement and the charity wants to still bring some joy to those children who are battling critical illnesses. They are starting “Messages of Hope” to give everyone a fun way to help those children who must stay at home. The non-profit encourages people to write, record or photograph themselves delivering a message of encouragement for the kids. Be sure to tag, @MakeAWish and @MakeAWishSNV, and the hashtag, #WishesAreWaiting.

“Now more than ever, our wish kids need us to keep them hopeful,” said Caroline Ciocca, Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada President & CEO.

Make-A-Wish said it will have a backlog of wishes that need to be granted once normal operations resume and is encouraging people to make a donation at snv.wish.org.