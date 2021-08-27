Make-A-Wish: Local teen receives custom truck makeover

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas community comes together once again to help out a person with big wish.

On Friday, Findlay Customs and The Make-a-Wish Foundation presented a newly refurbished truck to Gustavo, a 19-year-old leukemia patient who wanted nothing more to have his 1991 GMC Sierra redone.

It was a special day for Gustavo who finally had the chance to see the finished creation.

“When I first saw it, it’s exactly how I wanted it. A nice original look but just completely new and Findlay customs did exactly that, I like it and it’s how I wanted it so I’m very happy,” Gustavo tells 8 News Now.

The teen has battled cancer for two years now and undergoes chemotherapy every week. Gustavo says he’s almost finished with treatment.

He says he remains optimistic and is forever grateful to The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Findlay Customs for making his dreams come true.

