LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Families with school kids might be looking for some ideas to keep those students busy next week. Spring break starts Friday, March 10, for Clark County Schools, and with that comes the start of many activities.

If you and your family are looking for something to do, you can make a splash at Cowabunga Bay Water Park in Henderson which opens on Saturday, March 11.

“We’re kicking off the season with a Red Cross Blood Drive on March 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and anyone who donates will receive a one-day admission pass for either park to use this season,” explained Cade Vareen, General Manager of Cowabunga Bay Water Park in Henderson.

If you’re looking for a summer job, Cowabunga Bay Water Park is hiring 1,000 employees for the coming season.

Other spring break events going on include a Spring Camp hosted by the City of North Las Vegas for students K-5. The camp will run from Monday, March 13 to Friday, March 17. For more information, please call 702-633-1608 or visit their office located at 3909 West Washburn Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89031.

The St. Paddy’s ShamROCK Bash is also happening on the Fremont Street Experience from Thursday, March 16 – Sunday, March 19. A 4-day-long celebration with 18 bands, light shows, and more.