LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A stalled vehicle on U.S. 95/515 northbound is causing major traffic delays on the freeway.
The vehicle is before Eastern Avenue and is blocking the left lane.
Motorists might want to consider an alternate route.
Posted:
Updated:
(Credit: RTC)
Posted:
Updated:
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A stalled vehicle on U.S. 95/515 northbound is causing major traffic delays on the freeway.
The vehicle is before Eastern Avenue and is blocking the left lane.
Motorists might want to consider an alternate route.