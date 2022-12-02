LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Las Vegas gets ready for its last big sports weekend of 2022, local agencies said the high traffic numbers we’ve been seeing are setting records.

“It’s fabulous,” tourist Nicole Fitts said of the exciting weekend.

With a fast start to another jam-packed weekend, Southern Nevada has a slew of events on tap, from the Pac 12 Championship game at Allegiant Stadium Friday, to National Finals Rodeo and another Raiders game Sunday.

This means people are once again descending in droves on our city.

“It’s really changed a lot,” Susan Stockton said of visiting Las Vegas. “I haven’t been here in like 5 years, and it’s changed a lot.”

This week, Harry Reid International Airport released its latest travel numbers, with October setting a record of 5.17 million passengers served.

The roads are also packed through the weekend, with parts of the I-15 and streets near Thomas & Mack taken over with traffic.

“It is so good to be open again,” tourist Ronnie Mcbrayer said of the post-pandemic landscape in Las Vegas. “And coming from a small tourist town in Florida, we had some of the same issues.”

Many are still talking about our local economic rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic. Though UNLV’s latest economic outlook study has shown a slight stall in our initial post-COVID boom, gaming gains are still strong, with wins for September surpassing $1 billion.

Some who spoke with 8 News Now said it was their first time back here in a while, and while Las Vegas completely blew what they expected out of the water, they said they are happy to soak up everything we have to offer.

“It seems like it’s quadrupled in size from what it was 20 years ago,” Mcbrayer said. “A lot of fun.”

Reid International Airport said its high traffic volumes aren’t just tourists, but locals traveling as well. Airport representatives said they will start a project next year to add parking options, due to high demand.