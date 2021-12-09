Major road construction project to begin on Tropicana, I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After seven years of research, a huge road construction project is about to begin at Tropicana Avenue and I-15.

The $305 million project will widen Tropicana between Polaris Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. Due to construction, at some point during the summer, there will be full closure of Tropicana and the I-15 which could last several days.

Nevada Department of Transportation is working to do that closure so it doesn’t impact any major events at the T-Mobile or Allegiant stadiums.

“There’s a lot of work that’s happening in Las Vegas right now, a lot of improvements. A lot of infrastructure money is coming into our valley so we want to make sure that the work that we’re doing meshes well with other projects that might be in the area,” said Lynnette Russell, project manager for NDOT Tropicana Interchange Project.

One goal of the project is to solve the backups caused by a high density of stoplights on Tropicana leading to the I-15, specifically at Dean Martin Drive next to the In-N-Out restaurant. That stoplight will be removed.

NDOT provided a traffic simulation that shows how future changes will impact traffic. The estimated completion for the project is in about three years around November 2024.