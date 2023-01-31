LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Expansion across the Las Vegas Valley is nothing new and in Downtown Las Vegas several new businesses and residential areas are popping up everywhere.

At Wednesday’s Las Vegas City Council meeting a proposed development agreement will be discussed.

City leaders told 8 News Now one empty lot is prime for high-end condos, including a grocery store and expanded parking for residents and viewers.

Las Vegas City Councilman Brian Knudsen of ward one said it is vital the city keeps up with demand.

“We do live in a food desert and there are very few options within the downtown core to have access to a grocery store,” Knudsen said.

The downtown core near Symphony Park is rich in the arts and restaurants but challenged when it comes to everyday necessities.

Brittany Fitzpatrick is a local resident who lives in the downtown area.

“We desperately need one because we walk downtown to eat a lot and everything we do downtown besides grocery shopping,” she said.

“Downtown is getting busier, and better and more fun which means that parking creates more of a challenge so the city has put a concerted effort into making parking more accessible in the downtown core,” Knudsen added.

A new parking garage is in the works for the Arts District and another in the nearby medical district.

The idea for the area is mixed-use as the potential condo and grocery store would be located on Grand Central Parkway adjacent to the apartments.