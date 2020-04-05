Major Disaster Declaration unlocks more resources for Nevada amid COVID-19 crisis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada reaches a major milestone in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, approved Governor Steve Sisolak’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for Nevada in response to the COVID-19 crisis, in order to get some federal assistance.

Gov. Sisolak is being very clear that Nevada needs some serious help protecting people from the impacts of the coronavirus. Now, with FEMA’s go ahead, federal assistance programs are on the table.

“All the resources I’ve got, everybody in my phone, I’ve called and asked for help,” Gov. Sisolak said.

A serious situation — amid COVID-19 chaos. Gov. Sisolak has taken several major steps to soften the blow the coronavirus is having on Nevada. That includes activating the Nevada National Guard, and creating the COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force.

“We’re doing everything we can,” Gov. Sisolak said.

But right now, it is just not enough. That is why Gov. Sisolak requested a Major Disaster Declaration for Nevada in a letter sent to President Trump earlier this week. The request reads in part, “…despite maximized statewide cooperation, Nevada still suffers from a lack of resources and federal assistance that is necessary and critical to our ability to respond effectively and efficiently.”

It was announced Saturday that FEMA approved the request. The declaration will help unlock additional federal assistance programs for Nevadans affected by the pandemic. That includes: disaster unemployment assistance, disaster legal services, disaster case management, crisis counseling and training programs, and mass care and emergency assistance.

With the Las Vegas Strip dark and all non-essential businesses closed, there are fears surrounding if Nevadans can recover economically from this crisis. The hope is that this Major Disaster Declaration will help our state get through these unprecedented circumstances.

“We’re punching way above our weight to get what we’ve got,” Gov. Sisolak said.

Gov. Sisolak’s request includes assistance for all 17 counties and all 27 federally recognized Indian tribes across Nevada.