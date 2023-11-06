LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time in 40 years, major changes are coming to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, including a shorter application process.

Director Jack Wallace of Yrefy met with U.S. Department of Education representatives to talk about the matter. He told 8 News Now every high school graduate and every person who is going to college should fill out the application.

“It is first come, first served. It’s about grants and it’s about scholarships. It’s about work-study. The last part of that which you actually got to pay back is student loans,” Wallace said.

For the past four decades, the process began in October but this year, it’s not going to be available until sometime in December.

The department is busy dealing with the 36 million people who recently went back into repayment for federal student loans.

“We don’t have an actual date yet, all they’re telling us is it’s coming out sometime in December. The good news is that it’s going to take you less time and supposed to be less complicated than in the past years. They’re gonna drop the questions down from about 110 questions down to about 40,” Wallace added.

It’s a simpler process that Congress wanted when they passed legislation back in 2021. FAFSA will now be available in 11 different languages instead of just English and Spanish – including Russian, Vietnamese, and Arabic.

“If you had a problem with a drug conviction in the past, and maybe couldn’t apply for FAFSA funds; they’re going to waive that now. Also, the requirement to report and sign up for the selective service, military stuff is going to go away as well,” Wallace said.

Parents used to get a break for having more than one student in college however, that will no longer be the case.

Click here to set up an account, or make sure your current account is up to date.