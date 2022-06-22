LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the last 39 years, the Western Outdoor News (WON) U.S. Open bass fishing tournament will not be held at Lake Mead. The organizers announced it is being moved to Lake Mohave this year because the water level at Lake Mead is too low.

The tournament will be based at Katherine Landing on the Arizona side of Lake Mohave just north of the Davis Dam, Laughlin, and Bullhead City.

“It was a tough call and one that I’d hoped to never have to make, but at this point, it was the only call to be made,” Egan said of the move to Mohave. “It’s just a really tough situation at Lake Mead right now as most people are aware, and the conditions simply won’t be feasible in October to successfully put on such an important event of this size and scope.

Egan added that Katherine Landing offers plenty of water, amenities, and needed facilities for a tournament of this scale.