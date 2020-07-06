Major 2-mile long road project starts on Jones Blvd.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction begins on a major road improvement project in the northwest valley.

This is a $6 million project and will improve a two-mile section of Jones Boulevard from Upland Boulevard, just south of U.S. 95, to Smoke Ranch Road.

The improvements will make the smoother for commuters and people living in the area will have more handicapped accessible curbs and crosswalks.

Those who live in the area say the upgrades are long overdue.

“I excersie and I run these streets. I’ve lived in this area for 10 years and these streets are a disaster,” said Jimmy Melville, Las Vegas resident. “From what I’ve learned, they are going to repave them, the sidewalks, everything which is great.”

Drivers are urged to be extra careful while traveling through the work zone. There will be numerous road crew members in the area and construction signs. If possible, it’s advised to used alternate routes during construction hours which is Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The project is expected to wrap up in Jan. 2021.