Majestic Las Vegas one step closer to reality

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The newly-announced Majestic Las Vegas is one step closer to reality.

Construction will begin in May 2020 and reach completion in 2023, just in time for the Consumer Technology Associatoin’s 2023 CES trade show.

New renderings of the multi-million dollar project have been released. They’re nothing short of stunning and reveal what’s in store for the non-gaming property.

Current plans include 720 suites, six restaurants and a 70,000-square-foot fitness center and spa.

Majestic will be built near Convention Center and Paradise where the Clarion once stood.

