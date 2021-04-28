Maintenance on ‘Seven Magic Mountains’ artwork could impact visitors

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 22: “Seven Magic Mountains,” an outdoor sculpture by artist Ugo Rondinone, located in the desert 20 minutes south of The Strip on January 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Next week, Seven Magic Mountains will get a makeover! The colorful rocks in the desert where photo lovers and influencers alike flock to get the most Instagramable shot will undergo painting restoration.

A maintenance crew will be onsite Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 14, 2021, performing routine cleaning and touchups. The artwork will remain open to the public during this time, but access will be impacted and possibly restricted, so visitors are advised to respect the work area and exercise caution.

Seven Magic Mountains, a public artwork by internationally renowned Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone, is a large-scale site-specific public art installation. It is located near Jean Dry Lake and Interstate 15, approximately ten miles south of Henderson, on public land managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). It’s comprised of seven towers of colorful, stacked boulders standing more than 30-feet high, the monumental artwork is a creative expression of human presence in the desert that punctuates the Mojave with a poetic burst of form and color. Produced and managed by the Nevada Museum of Art in collaboration with the Art Production Fund, the artwork opened in May 2016 and is currently slated to remain on view through December 2021.

The Producers continue to work with the artist on an extension plan that would enable Seven Magic Mountains to remain on view for several years into the future.

Seven Magic Mountains is open daily, sunrise to sunset. Admission is free. Updates can be found at www.sevenmagicmountains.com.