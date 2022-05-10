LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NV Energy Silverhawk Power Plant is currently closed for scheduled maintenance.

The Silverhawk Station, located just north of the valley in Apex, provides power to more than 130,000 customers.

The purpose is to upgrade machinery and equipment to make sure the plant is ready to serve the community through the summer months.

The valley is about to hit triple-digits, and NV Energy is working to make sure they’re ready.

Jason Hammons, Senior Director of Generation, said closures for maintenance typically happen “every four to five years.”

Hammons said everything from rotors and pumps to valves and motors will be serviced.

“The scope of this outage … we’ll be removing the rotor,” Hammons said. “We’ve got a new one that we’ll be prepping for installation in eight weeks.

Hammons said some of the equipment components take time to service and install. Therefore, the closure allows workers to make necessary fixes.

“We’re focused on maintenance,” Hammons said. “We are also doing some combustion turbine upgrades that will allow us to have additional capacity for the summer months.”

It’s part of an effort to make sure there’s backup power storage for customers if they happen to lose power.

“We want to have our plants reliable and there when customers need it all year-round. But for us during the summer, those are the critical months of the year,” Hammons said.

The maintenance will be complete by the end of the month.