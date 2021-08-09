Main Street Station reopening Sept. 8 in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Main Street Station will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 8, according to a Boyd Gaming news release.

The downtown hotel-casino shut down along with other casinos when “non-essential” businesses were ordered to close at the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020. It was among only a few that had not reopened in the Las Vegas valley.

“We are thrilled to announce the reopening of Main Street Station, and to welcome back our team members and guests who have been eagerly awaiting our return,” said Steve Thompson, Boyd Gaming’s Executive Vice President of Operations.

Boyd also owns the California Hotel & Casino and Fremont Hotel & Casino downtown.

Recent reports from the Nevada Gaming Control Board show downtown making a strong comeback. Part of that comeback has been driven by the new addition of the Circa Resort & Casino Las Vegas — one of Main Street Station’s closest neighbors.

Triple 7 Restaurant and Microbrewery will be open Thursday through Monday from 5 p.m.-12 a.m., and the Garden Court buffet will be open daily for brunch from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and open for dinner on Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

The weekend dinner buffet will join only a handful of dinner buffets currently operating in Las Vegas.

Guests can book their hotel stays in advance by visiting www.mainstreetcasino.com/stay.