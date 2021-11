LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A lucky woman from Hawaii struck it big in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon.

According to Boyd Gaming, owner of Main Street Station, the woman was playing a $2 wager for about seven minutes on a Wheel of Fortune Double Diamond machine when she hit the jackpot totaling $1,025,602.

The woman chose to remain anonymous.

Boyd says this is the first jackpot won at Main Street Station since it reopened September 8.