Main road between Las Vegas and Pahrump shutting down for 2 hours today

MOUNTAIN SPRINGS, NV ( KLAS ) – The main road between Las Vegas and Pahrump will be closed for two hours today, starting at 11:45am. The Nevada Dept of Transportation will be doing dynamite blasting just west of the town of Mountain Springs as part of the ongoing widening project on State Highway 160.

Blasting occurred frequently over the summer. When NDOT announced the end of the frequent road closures, they did reserve the right to bring it back. And here it is.

We’re told that the highway will be closed for up to two hours in both directions. Crews may finish their work earlier than that but drivers are advised to be prepared for a two hour closure.