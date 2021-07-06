Main entrance to Caesars Palace will undergo multimillion-dollar renovation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The main entrance of a popular Las Vegas Strip resort will soon undergo a multimillion-dollar renovation.

A new entryway, redesigned gaming areas and a new lobby bar are coming to Caesars Palace. Construction is slated to begin in early July, with most of the project set to be complete by New Year’s Eve, the resort announced Tuesday.

The property’s main entrance will be entirely rebuilt, “resulting in an arrival experience fit for a Caesar, matching the glamour of the property’s iconic hotel lobby.” It will include a dome and barreled ceiling over a 15-foot tall statue of Augustus Caesar.

In addition, two new state-of-the-art gaming pits, new lobby bar and renovation of the resort’s domed table games floor will enhance the entrance.

During construction from July through December, Caesars says guests can expect the following changes:

Main valet off Las Vegas Blvd. will accommodate Caesars Rewards Diamond and Seven Star members only

The Colosseum valet (ground floor of the Caesars Palace self-parking garage off Frank Sinatra Drive) will accommodate all valet guests

Rideshare pick-up and drop-off will be relocated to the exit doors next to Vanderpump Cocktail Garden

Express hotel check-in/check-out kiosks will be placed at all available entrances

“Caesars Palace brought a sense of grandeur to the Las Vegas Strip when it was built in 1966, and we’re proud to continue that legacy with a full reimagining of our main entrance,” said Sean McBurney, Caesars Entertainment Regional President. “Completely rebuilding the front entrance of one of the world’s most iconic destinations is no small task, and we’re excited to get started and create a stunning new visual welcome for our guests.”