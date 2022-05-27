LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Voting became a lot easier during the pandemic, when mail-in ballots became a bigger part of the election process.

Nevada’s primary election is June 14, and the general election is Nov. 3.

All the old methods of voting are still in place — absentee voting, early voting and in-person voting on Election Day. Mail-in ballots added new convenience, and potentially more attention paid to decisions that can feel rushed with long lines at voting centers.

The integrity of voting is critical, and mail-in balloting has introduced new considerations, such as confirming that your vote has been received.

To see if the Election Department has received your mail ballot, you can check online. Log in to Registered Voter Services and select “Track my Mail Ballot” from the dropdown menu.

Clark County provides important information about all the different methods of voting, centralizing the information on their website.

Information about when ballots are mailed, how to opt-out of mail balloting and how to check whether you are considered an “active” or an “inactive” voter can be found at:

At the beginning of even-numbered years, the Clark County Election Department mails all active registered voters a new voter registration card to the most current address in their voter registration record. If the Postal Service notifies the Election Department that a voter has moved, the voter is sent a forwardable postcard asking for an address update. If the voter does not respond within 30 days, he or she is placed on “inactive” status. The Election Department will no longer send them election-related materials because their address on file is incorrect.

Inactive voters do not receive mail-in ballots, but they may still vote in person as long as they still live in Clark County.

The Election Department reminds people that it is a felony to fraudulently request a mail ballot, to vote more than once or to offer a bribe to influence someone’s vote.