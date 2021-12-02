Mail carriers prepare for early ‘priority yule’ as Santa’s helpers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Postal service carriers are working hard to deliver your special items this holiday season, and they’ll be working earlier than usual to make your season bright.
Between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., customers may hear mail carriers out early near their homes.
Here are a few safety tips you can use to keep postal service carriers safe as they make their deliveries early this year.
- Keep a porch light on
- Keep walkways clean
- Keep your dogs secured inside
2021 Holiday Shipping Deadlines
Here are some key shipping dates to keep in mind this season.
- Dec. 9 Overseas Military Mail
- Dec. 17 First-Class mail (greeting cards and letters)
- Dec. 18 Priority Mail
- Dec. 23 Priority Mail Express
Busiest Week
The busiest time of the season for the postal service begins two weeks before the holidays.
It’s expected that customer traffic at all post office locations will continually increase beginning the week of Dec. 6.
The busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week of the season is expected to be Dec. 13-18.