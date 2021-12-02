Mail carriers prepare for early ‘priority yule’ as Santa’s helpers

Postal carrier Josiah Morse heads out to deliver mail and packages, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Portland, Maine. The U.S. Postal Service’s stretch of challenges didn’t end with the November general election and tens of millions of mail-in votes. The pandemic-depleted workforce fell further into a hole during the holiday rush, leading to long hours and a mountain of delayed mail. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Postal service carriers are working hard to deliver your special items this holiday season, and they’ll be working earlier than usual to make your season bright.

Between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., customers may hear mail carriers out early near their homes.

Here are a few safety tips you can use to keep postal service carriers safe as they make their deliveries early this year.

Keep a porch light on

Keep walkways clean

Keep your dogs secured inside

2021 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Related Content USPS mail delivery slowdown as holiday season nears

Here are some key shipping dates to keep in mind this season.

Dec. 9 Overseas Military Mail

Dec. 17 First-Class mail (greeting cards and letters)

Dec. 18 Priority Mail

Dec. 23 Priority Mail Express

Busiest Week

The busiest time of the season for the postal service begins two weeks before the holidays.

It’s expected that customer traffic at all post office locations will continually increase beginning the week of Dec. 6.

The busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week of the season is expected to be Dec. 13-18.