LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Registered voters in Clark County should receive mail-in ballots for the upcoming election within the next two weeks, according to a county spokesman.

Ballots will not be mailed out to anyone who has opted out of receiving them.

In all, Clark County will be sending out about 1.3 million ballots.

In-person voting is available during early voting from Oct. 22 through Nov. 4, and on Election Day, Nov. 8.

As of Oct. 13, there are 1,312,505 registered voters in Clark County. Of those voters, 35.5% are registered democratic, 25.8% are registered Republican, 31.1% are registered Nonpartisan, and 7.6% are registered as Other.