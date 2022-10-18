LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police warn that mail theft is on the rise and mail ballots might be one of the targets. Credit cards are also targeted by thieves.

A tweet from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Northwest Area Command on Tuesday encouraged residents to pick up their mail promptly to avoid the problem.

8 News Now reported on Sunday that residents of the Sierra Hills community in Centennial Hills had been in contact with police about mail thefts and vandalism to a mailbox. Reports on Nextdoor and the Ring Neighborhood Watch suggest the problem has affected a half-dozen neighborhoods in the valley, a resident said.

Police recommend signing up for “Informed Delivery” from the U.S. Postal Service — a free option to see a digital preview of their mail every day. Also, Amazon Lockers provide a good way to avoid package theft by porch pirates, according to a Metro news release.

“Mail theft is once again on the rise,” according to the tweet. “Thieves are going after mail in ballots, credit cards, etc so please pick up your mail ASAP every day!”

Informed Delivery has been around for awhile. It also allows residents to track packages delivered by mail, including tracking updates and a method for providing delivery instructions. Sign up at www.informeddelivery.usps.com.

Amazon Lockers are an option for Amazon deliveries, and lockers are available at gas stations, grocery stores and other places.