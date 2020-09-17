Mail balloting brings changes for 2020 election, official explains

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s not too late to register to vote in this year’s general election, but changes mean you should do it soon.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria explains that because ballots will be mailed, the Election Department needs to know your address early enough to get the ballot in the mail. He says mail ballots cannot be forwarded, and if you have moved, you need to update your registration with your new address.

That change needs to be made by Oct. 6.

“All active registered voters will be receiving a mail ballot in the mail,” Gloria says. “The overseas ballots are going out this weekend, out of state the following weekend, and local ballots should drop on Oct. 7 for local voters.”

And of course you’ll be able to vote in person if you prefer, Gloria said. The county will set up 35 early voting sites and 125 voting centers for Election Day.

“We’ll have plenty of opportunity for all voters to get out and vote. However, we do encourage them to make use of the mail ballot if they’re concerned about mitigating in large groups.”

With all the controversy over mail balloting, Gloria wants voters to know the voting process is secure.

“Integrity of the election process is our No. 1 priority,” Gloria says. “Although it’s increase in the volume, mail ballots are not new to Nevada and Clark County. Our processes are solid. We are going to verify signatures to verify the identity.”

“There’s no reason why voters should feel that this election is in jeopardy. We feel very confident that we will be able to support and uphold the integrity,” he says.

Gloria commended his staff in setting up the mail balloting system.