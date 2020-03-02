Maid service hosts contest, free school playground cleanings up for grabs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A cleaning service in Las Vegas aims to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other germs. “Superb Maids” is starting a contest to sanitize playground equipment at three elementary schools.

We don’t have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 yet here in Nevada, but Superb Maids wants to take a proactive approach and also stop the spread of the flu.

“There are studies that show playgrounds have thousands of germs,” said Elena Ledoux, Owner of Superb Maids. “We want to at least mitigate the wave of the viruses that we have going on right now.”

The home cleaning service is offering to complimentary clean three elementary school playgrounds.

“I feel like we all feel powerless like something bad is coming at us and we’ll feel so much better if we actually take proactive steps to prepare,” Ledoux said.

The contest is open to all public, private and charter schools. They are giving back to the community while noticing another type of home request recently from clients.

CD: “Are you seeing an increase for the sanitation service?”

EL: “Yes, definitely there is increase interest in that. People want to make sure that they’re prepared for this. Not even coronavirus, just the flu season.”

The Southern Nevada Health District reports more than 1,100 cases of the flu so far and roughly 30 deaths. No cases of the coronavirus confirmed yet in the state, but the spread of the illness makes some take extra precautions.

“I’m constantly sanitizing everything,” said Brandi Piparo. “I feel that if you’re not properly taking precautions for yourself, then that’s your own fault. You’ve got to be prepared for what’s to come.”

The contest for playground sanitation goes through March. You can submit an entry on the Superb Maids website or Facebook page. The schools with the most votes will be announced in April.