Mahogany fire update, crews monitoring the burn area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Remaining crews assigned to the Mahogany Fire have completed rehabilitation work on the fire line, staging areas, and crew camp areas after containment on the fire reached 100% earlier this week.

A small contingent of firefighters will remain in the area around the fire perimeter through early next week to continue to monitor the burn area and assist with an initial attack if needed.

Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, July 10, 8 a.m.

Acres: 2,758

Location: Near Mahogany Grove Campground between Kyle and Lee Canyon

Start Date: June 28 th

Cause: Human

Containment: 100%

Personnel: 185

Local authorities ask the public to continue to be aware of traffic in the area and to obey all posted signs on the roadways.

“We would like to thank the Mount Charleston community and the many cooperators we worked with while assigned to the Mahogany Fire,” said Incident Commander Trainee Todd Bates.

“Without their support we could not be successful in managing wildfires when they occur,” added Bates.

Management and rehabilitation of the fire area will be administrated by the Humboldt-Toiyable National Forest. A Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team will assist National Forest officials in assessing the potential risk of soil erosion, a decrease in water quality, and the possibility of flash flooding due to the lack of vegetation in the burn area. The BAER team will survey the area and address any needs for emergency stabilization to protect public safety and prevent degradation of the landscape.

This is the final update from the Type 3 incident management team on the Mahogany Fire.

All questions regarding closures, trails, and campgrounds should be directed to the Spring Mountains Gateway Visitor Center at 702-872-5486.