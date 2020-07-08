Mahogany Fire is now 100% contained

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The human-caused Mahogany Fire, which ignited on Sunday, June 28 and burned nearly 2,800 acres near Mt. Charleston, is now 100% contained, according to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

#MahoganyFire 100% contained. The fire will continue to be monitored and patrolled by a local Type 3 team until there are no more interior hotspots. — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 8, 2020

State Route 156, or Lee Canyon Road, which had been closed since the fire started, reopened west of SR158 in Clark County Monday morning.

According to NDOT, all of SR158 will remain closed, from the junction with SR157 to the junction with SR156 while firefighters continue to work in the area.

At last check, there was a total of 216 personnel fighting the Mahogany Fire.

Updates on Lee Canyon’s operations will be made on Lee Canyon’s social media and on its website, www.leecanyonlv.com.