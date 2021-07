SMITH VALLEY, Nev. (KLAS) — A magnitude-5.9 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border Thursday afternoon. It was reported about 20 miles south-southwest of Smith Valley, Nevada.

Carson City and Yosemite National Park were in proximity of the shaking. The quake’s depth was six miles, with an epicenter in the Little Antelope Valley.

The U.S. Geological Survey shows several aftershocks in the area, ranging from magnitude-2.9 to 4.2.