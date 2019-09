WILDOMAR, Calif. (KLAS) — A magnitude -4.0 earthquake was reported near the area of the city of Wildomar in Riverside County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey the temblor hit at about 1:21 as a 3.9 magnitude and later was recorded as a 4.0 with it’s epicenter about a mile east of Wildomar approximately four miles northwest of Murrirta, California.

The shake was felt in San Juan Capistrano, Riverside, Irvine, Mission Viego and as far as Long Beach and Victorville.