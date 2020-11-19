Magician Mat Franco will reopen show at The LINQ in December

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a nine-month hiatus, Las Vegas Strip entertainer, Mat Franco announced his show will reopen at The LINQ on Dec. 17.

“To say I’m excited to get back to work is an understatement!” said Mat. “I do magic to bring people happiness, laughter and amazement. I think we all could use more of that right now, so I’m thrilled we can provide people with that one-of-a-kind experience with safety as a top priority at the Mat Franco Theater!”

According to a news release, Franco says he has spent the last eight months working on his craft and developing new production elements, some of which will appear in his Las Vegas show upon reopening.

During his time off the stage due to the pandemic, Franco said he’s been practicing daily meditation, and also launched “Mind Over Magic,” a new weekly podcast where Mat chats with mind reader Eric Dittelman about whatever is on their minds including performing, magic, “America’s Got Talent” and other shenanigans.