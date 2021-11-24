Magical Forest Tree Lighting Ceremony set for Friday at Opportunity Village

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Opportunity Village Magical Forest is scheduled Friday, Nov. 26, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The event returns after the Magical Forest was closed last year during the pandemic. The Magical Forest, located at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd., is a winter wonderland filled with millions of sparkling lights, rides, food and holiday cheer. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will feature entertainment, “snow,” speeches from local dignitaries and a fireworks show.

Tickets start at $22 online with discount packages available. Tickets at the door are $25. Purchase tickets at magicalforest.com.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman will be at the ceremony, along with U.S. Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.), the Opportunity Village ambassadors, executive team and board members. Santa Claus will even be there.

Appearances are also scheduled by Chippendales and many more, according to a Wednesday news release.

The Magical Forest is one of Opportunity Village’s largest fundraisers of the year, raising money for programs that help more than 3,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Southern Nevada.