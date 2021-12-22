Magic Mike shows canceled due to COVID

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Magic Mike Live is a great option for parties

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas show Magic Mike is closing its doors for a couple nights due to members of the cast testing positive for COVID-19.

The show is performed at the Sahara on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip.

It is canceling shows for Wednesday, Dec. 22 and Thursday, Dec. 23. According to a Tweet from the show, performances are scheduled to resume on Sunday, Dec. 26.

“Despite our robust protocols in place, the number and combination of cases means that versions of the show that could be staged are sadly not possible,” according to the Tweet.

Anyone who has tickets to these canceled shows will be contacted by the ticket provider according to the Tweet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge
January 01 2022 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Trending Stories